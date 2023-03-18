Ollie Banks on ‘comfortable win’, ‘stonewall penalty’ and the importance of momentum for playoff battle

Ollie Banks was the match winner for the Spireites today – his first half penalty being enough to give Chesterfield all three points.

He said it was an important victory, but one that felt comfortable for the players on the pitch.

“It was massive. They probably had a three or four minute spell towards the end of the first half where I gave a foul away, and it gave them that little lift before half time – but I can’t really remember them threatening us in the second half.

Ollie Banks said that Paul Cook’s men were “comfortable” in their 1-0 win at Woking. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It felt really comfortable – I don’t know what it was like to watch but it felt comfortable. How many clear cut changes did we create? I’d like to see the stats – probably five or six minimum.”

Banks said that ex-Spireite Kellerman’s foul on Maguire was a blatant spot kick – with the defender taking a boot to the face just as he headed towards goal.

“I think Loz has just got kicked in the face and it’s a stonewall penalty. If he hadn’t given that… it’s the most clear penalty you’ll ever see.

“I saw that he had guessed the right way, so I hit it more central. Thankfully it went in so I’m happy with that. I’ve always done that run-up, and did it with all my penalties last season.”

Banks added that there has been a huge increase in quality across the division in recent years – but that the Spireites were looking to continue their good run of form and carry that into the playoffs.

“It’s important to finish third and get that home playoff tie, with the chance to go to Wembley after it – that’s what we’re all striving for.

“I think it was 2017 I went on loan to Tranmere, and the difference in quality in the division is ridiculous. It’s just an extended League Two, and I’d argue that there’s a bit more quality in this league to be honest.