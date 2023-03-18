News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60
2 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days
6 hours ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
6 hours ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
6 hours ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
8 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy

Ollie Banks on ‘comfortable win’, ‘stonewall penalty’ and the importance of momentum for playoff battle

The man who claimed victory at Woking today said it was a ‘comfortable win’ for the Spireites as they closed the gap to third place.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 18th Mar 2023, 15:50 GMT- 2 min read

Ollie Banks was the match winner for the Spireites today – his first half penalty being enough to give Chesterfield all three points.

He said it was an important victory, but one that felt comfortable for the players on the pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was massive. They probably had a three or four minute spell towards the end of the first half where I gave a foul away, and it gave them that little lift before half time – but I can’t really remember them threatening us in the second half.

Ollie Banks said that Paul Cook’s men were “comfortable” in their 1-0 win at Woking. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Ollie Banks said that Paul Cook’s men were “comfortable” in their 1-0 win at Woking. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Ollie Banks said that Paul Cook’s men were “comfortable” in their 1-0 win at Woking. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“It felt really comfortable – I don’t know what it was like to watch but it felt comfortable. How many clear cut changes did we create? I’d like to see the stats – probably five or six minimum.”

Banks said that ex-Spireite Kellerman’s foul on Maguire was a blatant spot kick – with the defender taking a boot to the face just as he headed towards goal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think Loz has just got kicked in the face and it’s a stonewall penalty. If he hadn’t given that… it’s the most clear penalty you’ll ever see.

“I saw that he had guessed the right way, so I hit it more central. Thankfully it went in so I’m happy with that. I’ve always done that run-up, and did it with all my penalties last season.”

Banks added that there has been a huge increase in quality across the division in recent years – but that the Spireites were looking to continue their good run of form and carry that into the playoffs.

“It’s important to finish third and get that home playoff tie, with the chance to go to Wembley after it – that’s what we’re all striving for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I think it was 2017 I went on loan to Tranmere, and the difference in quality in the division is ridiculous. It’s just an extended League Two, and I’d argue that there’s a bit more quality in this league to be honest.

“I can’t believe where the season’s gone. We’re hitting a bit of form at a good time so we have to stay on it now and keep that going into the playoffs.”

SpireitesWokingWembleyLeague Two