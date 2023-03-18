Danny Webb praises ‘dominant’ display from Spireites as they lay down marker in playoff push

Danny Webb said that the Spireites controlled the game from the first minute and responded well to any threats from the Woking frontline – with a series of good performances across the pitch.

“It’s a nice feeling how we’ve won – we would’ve been a bit disappointed if we had rued a lot of those missed chances and conceded a last minute equaliser.

“For me, I thought we dominated and were on the front foot from the start. In the first half we wasted a few good opportunities in the final third, but the front lads were causing so much danger to their backline.

Danny Webb was pleased with the side’s performance in their win at Woking. Credit: Photo © P L Chadwick (cc-by-sa/2.0)

“The way we defended the corners and set pieces, we rode the storm. The players showed real grit to defend that box, because Woking’s strength is getting the ball into the opponent’s box and causing carnage, but we looked calm.

“The manager is very strong on the way he wants us to play and I think you saw that today, along with the grit and responsibility the players needed to take – I thought they did ever so well.”

Webb said that the only downside from his view in the dugout was that Chesterfield should have extended their lead on several occasions.

“The only box we didn’t really tick today was putting them to bed at three or four nil. But if you get eight 1-0 wins between now and the end of the season, and win at Wembley that way, I’m sure the supporters would take that as well.

“The league table makes nice reading – a couple more goals and we’d have overtaken them. They’re playing the way the manager wants to play and hopefully now, going forward, we can keep on this winning run.”

Looking forward to next week’s clash against Halifax at the Technique Stadium, Webb said he wanted the side to build on their promising away form and end the long wait for a home win.

“Last time we won at home was Altrincham – that’s not what we want to be saying and we want to be winning every week at home.

“The pitch has been rested for a while now. We’ve got Halifax at home on Saturday, and we’ve got to turn up and give these loyal supporters something to sing about at home, because away from home they’ve been ever so entertained recently.”

“There’ll be some rest tomorrow and a light day on Monday, and training can build up from then. It’s been hard to do any real proper sessions because of the weather and the lads being knackered, because there's so much playing and travelling.