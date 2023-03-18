Match recap: Four away wins on the bounce for Chesterfield after huge 1-0 victory at Woking

There was one change from the side that beat Wealdstone 4-0 in midweek, with Joe Quigley replacing Paul McCallum.

It was a bright start for the Spireites, with Dallas and Colclough combining for a sharp counter attack that saw the latter fail to convert from a tight angle. A great ball from Colclough later found Dallas in his own half, who drove forward and beat his man, but he fired over from another difficult position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laurence Maguire’s return to the squad has coincided with Chesterfield’s resurgent run of form, and he won the penalty that got them in front on 35 minutes.

Chesterfield ran out 1-0 winners at Woking this afternoon.

King’s corner was met with a strong header from Maguire, who was hit with a high boot from ex-Spireite Kellerman just as his effort was cleared off the line.

It was Banks who took on penalty duties and duly rifled the ball beyond Jääskeläinen to give the Spireites the lead. Beyond a series of set pieces in added time, Woking posed little threat to a composed Chesterfield side in the first half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites continued with their positive performance in the second half, and Colclough nearly doubled Chesterfield’s lead with a stunning curling effort after stealing the ball from the feet of Moss – drawing a great save from Jääskeläinen.

Dallas should have scored when he was played into space with 20 minutes to go – but his attempt to clip the ball over the onrushing keeper went agonisingly wide.

Woking failed to put the Spireites under much pressure in the closing stages of the game. Dobra returned to the starting XI after an injury layoff, as he and Uchegbulam replaced Dallas and Colclough.

The Spireites held out for a 1-0 victory – which was the least they deserved after another promising performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any threats were handled with relative comfort by the backline, and at times the side cut Woking apart with some incisive passing. Perhaps the only complaint from Paul Cook will be that his side did not add to their tally.