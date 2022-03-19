Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE: Laurence Maguire and Joe Quigley go close for Spireites in National League clash
Chesterfield host Maidenhead United today in the National League (3pm KO).
The Spireites are second in the table but have fallen seven points behind leaders Stockport County after recording just two wins from their last seven fixtures.
The Blues are unbeaten in their last four but they have conceded late equalisers in each of their last two games.
Today’s opponents are fifth from bottom but are 13 points clear of the drop zone.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe will bring you everything you need to know from the match.
Chesterfield v Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 16:28
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Maidenhead United (3pm KO)
- Spireites 2nd; Maidenhead 19th
- Paul Cook names an unchanged line-up from the draw at Boreham Wood
- (4-2-3-1) Loach; King, Grimes, Maguire, Whittle, Kellermann, Whelan; Mandeville, Khan, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Gunning, Williams, Weston, Rowley, Asante.
Ashmore saves...again!
He gets down well again to save Whittle’s low header from King’s cross. The visiting goalkeeper is having a great half...sadly.
Formation
Rowley is on the right, Asante wide left, Mandeville behind Quigley.
Another Ashmore save
This time he gets down well to his left to tip wide Whittle’s driven shot from about 20 yards.
Double change for Town - 63 minutes
Rowley and Asante replace Miller and Whelan.
Asmore saves again!
This time he tips wide Quigley’s shot from the edge of the box after some good hold-up play from the striker.
Big chance!
Khan is denied by Ashmore from close-range after Mandeville threaded a nice pass into him. That was the chance they were looking for.
Possession
Lots of posession for Town this half but Maidenhead are very well organised.
Back underway
COYB!
Attendance
5,518 (55 from Maidenhead).
Half-time
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Maidenhead United
Pretty poor overall but Maguire and Quigley have gone close.