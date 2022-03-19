Substitute Akwasi Asante scored the only goal of the game in the second-half.

The visitors proved a tough nut to crack but had goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore to thank for a string of saves after the break.

“It was not the best of games,” Devonshire said.

Alan Devonshire, manager of Maidenhead United.

"The conditions with the pitch and that were not the best.

"It looked like nil-nil all over it, to be fair.

"The kid (Asante) has done well and spun and scored a shot.

"They (Chesterfield) had a couple of chances where they could have probably done better.”

When asked about Ashmore’s saves, denying Saidou Khan, Joe Quigley and Alex Whittle twice, Devonshire replied: "He made two good saves – and that was it. And from the time they (Chesterfield) scored I don’t think they had another shot.

"We have had four or five (chances) where it has dropped around the six-yard box and I just felt we should have got something out of the game.

"We just lacked a bit of quality in front of goal.