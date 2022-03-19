Akwasi Asante came off the bench to score the winner on 76 minutes to keep Town second in the National League table, seven points behind leaders Stockport County.

"I thought the performance and the game was average but I think the result is fantastic. It is all about points now. At this point of the season it is all about winning.

"We are on the home straight now, the final run-in, we need to get as many points on the board just to make sure we stay as high as we can in that table.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Akwasi Asante scored the winner against Maidenhead United.

"As I said the other week, it shows we are not going to roll over, we have got to keep grinding out these wins.

"It was better in the second-half but it was not free-flowing, fantastic football that people want to see but if you ask every fan if they want to win one-nil until the end of the season playing scrappy, I am sure they would take it.

"We want to play better than that but hopefully today we have turned a corner for conceding late goals. It was great for us to see it out. We have done it too many times this season. We cleared our lines well and defended well.”

Webb added that it was a ‘deserved’ win in the end.

He explained: "It does not mean we annihilated them but if you look at the chances at the saves their goalie mad… a couple of them were good saves and a couple of them we should have scored.”

Webb told the DT that manager Paul Cook made a double change on the hour to bring some ‘life’ to the performance and Asante made the difference.

"It was a ruthless finish and after that it was a question of whether we could see it out and thankfully today we did,” Webb added,