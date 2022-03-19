Substitute Akwasi Asante scored the winner, beating visiting goalkeeper Nathan Ashmore at his near post with 14 minutes remaining.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s Chesterfield player ratings from the game...

Scott Loach 7

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Quigley pictured in action for Chesterfield against Maidenhead United.

His 15th clean sheet in the league this season. Didn’t have much to do but made a crucial save from Shawn McCoulsky in the first-half.

Jeff King 7

Created the winner for Asante – his ninth assist of the season. Got forward at every opportunity. Could have perhaps delivered his crosses quicker at times.

Jamie Grimes 7

He was caused a few problems in the opening stages of the game by young, physical striker Emile Acquah but was strong and dominant after that and made one great block in the second-half.

Laurence Maguire 7

Came closest to opening the scoring in the opening 45 when he crashed a header against the crossbar from King’s corner. Like Grimes, he also made a crucial tackle on the edge of his own box in the second 45.

Alex Whittle 8

Probably just edges out Khan for my man of the match. After a steady outing in the first-haldf, he played with a really good intensity in the second-half and came close to scoring twice but was denied by Ashmore. Solid defensively throughout.

Jim Kellermann 6

A bit hit-and-miss. Did some good things but was also guilty of giving the ball away. Lacked a bit of composure at times and his decision-making could have been better but kept on plugging away.

Tom Whelan 5

Could not really get into the game and was subbed off on the hour.

Liam Mandeville 7

Delivered one inviting cross which Quigley was inches away from connecting with in the first-half. Created a big chance for Khan with a lovely through-ball after the break. Grew into the game. Kept the ball well and there were some smart bits of play from him in possession.

Saidou Khan 7

One of Town’s better performers on the day as he carried the fight to Maidenhead and was a bright spark. He was always on the half-turn ready to receive the ball and run at the visitors. Had a great chance to score at 0-0 in the second-half but Ashmore denied him.

Calvin Miller 5

Produced a good run and cross for Quigley in the first-half. But didn’t get the beating of his man too often and was hooked off on the hour.

Joe Quigley 7

Played quite well in the first-half and almost gave Town the lead from close-range but his shot was blocked. Another shot from the edge of the box after the break was saved by Ashmore. Showed signs that he is growing in confidence and built on his showing at Boreham Wood last week.

Akwasi Asante 7

Came off the bench on the hour and scored the winner, beating Ashmore at his near post. That’s seven goals for him now.

Joe Rowley 6

Brought some dribbling and energy to the Spireites after coming on with 30 minutes left.

Curtis Weston N/A