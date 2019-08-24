Chesterfield v Barrow : Jay Sheridan, son of manager John, makes first start for club

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has made two changes to the starting line-up from last week's 2-2 draw with Barnet.

Jay Sheridan, son of manager John, makes his first start for the club, with Josef Yarney dropping out.

The other change comes in midfield with Robbie Weir in for Curtis Weston.

Former Chesterfield player Sam Hird and Brad Barry start for Barrow. Fellow ex-Spireites Josh Kay and Byron Harrison are the bench.

Chesterfield (3-5-2): Jalal, Buchanan, Evans, Mandeville, Weir, Gerrard (c), McGlashan, Boden, Hollis, Sheridan, Fondop. Subs: Coddington, Yarney, Smith, Rowley, McKay.

Barrow (4-3-3): Dixon, Brown, Taylor, Hird, Rooney, Quigley, Hardcastle, Greaves, Dior, Dyson, Barry. Subs: Brough, Granite, Hindle, Kay, Harrison.

