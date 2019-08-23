Chesterfield manager John Sheridan on staying positive, not standing for players 'hiding' and return of Ian Evatt with Barrow

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan believes his team are not far away from recording their first three points of the season and insists they have to remain positive.

The Spireites have drawn three and lost two of their five National League fixtures.

Both of their defeats have come at home and they face Barrow at the Proact on Saturday.

The away side currently sit in 14th position and are yet to win on the road this campaign.

Despite not having won so far this season, Sheridan believes Chesterfield are closing in on their first three points.

"I believe that we are going in the right way," Sheridan said. "I don't think we are too far off from getting that first result and we just have to stay positive. We have got to get on the front foot - we are at home.

"We need to be brave and show the supporters that we are going to try and get that first result.

"We will not be hiding. I won't have people hiding or being nervous about playing at home. We have got a beautiful pitch and a good crowd. That's a plus for me, not a negative."

He added: "One thing we are doing is we are creating chances in games and we look like we are going to score goals. We have got to more solid and switched on and brighter because that is our downfall.

"I don't think we have played great football. I think we played well at Maidenhead in the first half. We have been in every game and could have won but we haven't.

"We have got a tendency of just switching off at the wrong time and we are getting punished for it and conceding very soft goals.

"I really do believe we should have six or seven more points but we haven't. I have got to stay positive."

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan on why he decided to sign Swindon Town's Jermaine McGlashan and Mike Fondop from Wrexham

Ian Evatt, who made more than 200 appearances for Chesterfield, is in his second year in charge of Barrow.

As well as Evatt, The Bluebirds also have former Spireites players Sam Hird, Brad Barry and Josh Kay in their ranks.

On facing Evatt and Barrow, Sheridan said: "Barrow had a really good result last week against Yeovil. (They've had) a bit of an up and down start to the season. They have got a few ex (Chesterfield) players and obviously Ian (Evatt) has played here himself. They will be coming here in a positive mood. Likewise I have got to go into the game positive. I know we should have more points, we should have a win under our belts so far but we haven't so we go into the game and we will be pushing to get that first win for the supporters.

"They (Evatt, Hird, Barry) are all good lads but it doesn't really bother me. The most important thing as manager of Chesterfield is to get three points. They are coming to a nice ground, they know we have lost our two home games so they will be confident that they can come and get a result."

The Chesterfield boss stressed the importance of cutting out costly mistakes which have seen them conceded nine goals in five games..

Sheridan said: "Whoever we play at home I expect us to win. At the same time I know they (Barrow) will be on a bit of a buzz after they had a good win against Yeovil last week.

"I have watched them. They play at high tempo. They play three up front most games. I am expecting a really tough game.

"I am someone who looks at their own team as much as anything else. I am happy with my team. If we can switch on a bit more and not let silly things happen because it is costing us and that is something we have got to get out of our team.

"We have got two tough games and they come thick and fast and we just got to take care of Barrow and hopefully get that first win."

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan on signing a left winger and being 'honest' with players

After Barrow the Spireites go to Stockport County on Bank Holiday Monday.

Despite the quick turn around in games, Sheridan does not think it will be too much of a problem.

"I like it when the games are close together," he said. "I think the players know and I know the importance of trying to get the first win. We are going to need a good performance. Barrow have started alright. Like most managers in this league it is about getting that consistency. It will be two tough games. But I don't mind with the two games being so close together. We have got enough bodies and players available to deal with it."