Chesterfield boss John Sheridan on why he decided to sign Swindon Town's Jermaine McGlashan and Mike Fondop from Wrexham

John Sheridan has spoken about the reasons why he decided to bring in midfielder Jermaine McGlashan and striker Mike Fondop.

Chesterfield signed McGlashan on loan from Swindon Town until January 1 and Fondop penned a one-year deal after leaving Wrexham by 'mutual agreement'.

Mike Fondop scored two goals on his debut for the Spireites against Barnet last Saturday.

The pair started in the 2-2 draw at Barnet last Saturday.

Fondop scored two goals in the game against The Bees and McGlashan impressed Sheridan with his performance.

On Fondop and McGlashan, Sheridan said today: "They have both done well. They both came in at short notice and I threw them both in the side and I don't think they let themselves down. Obviously Mike got his two goals. I felt he was a handful and aggressive in the way he went about his game.

"Jermaine for the first 20 minutes looked really, really bright. Again, I was saying to the players, if I'm a midfield player he would be telling me to not stop passing the ball to him because he was a massive threat in the first 20 minutes. We did not involve him in enough in the game as I would have liked us to do because he was a big threat and he was giving them problems and we need to give him the ball when he is on because he is quick and direct."

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan on signing a left winger and being 'honest' with players

When asked what they will bring to the team, Sheridan told the Derbyshire Times: "A bit of pace. Mike leads the line and is aggressive in the way he plays. They are both quick. Jermaine if he is on his game he gets you up the pitch quick and that is something we have probably missed. I think you could see that in spurts last week. Mike scored two great goals and his all round play was good. He unsettles defenders. He keeps going and going and he got his rewards with his two goals."

Sheridan added: "Jermaine is going to be exciting for us. We need to get him in the game a lot more than we did last week. We need to get him on the ball early in good areas.

"Jermaine has been around for a while I know what he is about. You have got to look at circumstances like where people live and whether they have got families and if they are happy. I like Mike. I remember him from when he played against us last year for Maidenhead and I know he has done well at this level. The good thing is we have been able to sign him so that still frees up a loan for me so that was a big plus being able to sign him. I am sure one or two more additions will come."

Scout report: This is what Chesterfield can expect from Ian Evatt's Barrow team this weekend

