Chesterfield manager John Sheridan on signing a left winger and being 'honest' with players

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan has revealed he would like to add a quick left winger to his squad.

The Spireites have not won in their opening five National League matches and face Barrow at the Proact on Saturday.

Sheridan brought in midfielder Jermaine McGlashan on loan from League Two Swindon Town and striker Mike Fondop on a one-year deal after leaving Wrexham last week.

Speaking ahead of the match tomorrow, the Town boss said he believes he has got a strong squad when everyone is fit but one area he would look at would be a pacey left winger. However, any deal would probably rely on one or two players leaving the club.

When asked if he was currently looking to bring in any new players, Sheridan said: "Not at this moment in time. I am hoping (Tom) Denton and (Anthony) Spyrou are not too far away and obviously Anthony Gerrard is back who I thought did well last week. It will be hard picking my bench tomorrow. It is important I try and get a team which is going to get our first win of the season."

He added: "Possibly a left winger would be okay but I have got people coming back from injury. If I'd look at anywhere probably a quick left winger. Also it is probably a case of moving one or two people out. I have said before I have got too many similar midfield players. Possibly that's a position I would look at as well.

"Other than that we have got Spyrou and Denton not far away, Gerrard is back. Obviously Maguire is suspended as well we are missing him. Once they are all fit I have got a strong squad."

One of the things that most impressed new striker Fondop about Sheridan was his honesty and his straight-talking approach.

And it appears the Chesterfield boss may have told a couple of players this week that they can leave if they can find another club.

On outgoings, Sheridan said: "I like to be honest. If I feel as though I am not going to use someone then I like to tell them. I don't like taking the mickey because they all work their socks off.

"I have not got a bad person at this club. They are all top lads so I will just try and be as honest as I can if it is better for them to move on and get football somewhere else. If people move on it frees up places for me to be able to bring someone else in."

When asked if anyone was close to leaving the Spireites, Sheridan said: "Not at the moment but I have been honest with one or two players. If something else might suit them better than what is happening here I would not stop in their way.

"I think we have got too many similar players (in central midfield). At this moment in time they are the players here who are available and I have got to work around and try and get a balance to us and that is something that I will do because I am the manager and that's what I will get judged on."