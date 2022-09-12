The striker had a deadline day move to Championship side Birmingham City fall through late on and, as a result, he was given some time off.

He was expected back in training at the end of last week but the Spireites are taking a cautious approach with the 25-year-old.

"He is not training today, no,” first-team said Gary Roberts, who confirmed he was not in contention for Southend, said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

Kabongo Tshimanga.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are being a little bit careful with Kabs so hopefully we will see him soon.”

Asked if he has picked up a new injury, Roberts explained: "No, just managing him really. He has had a long time out and he has come back and played a lot of minutes, probably more than what we expected, so we are just managing him a little bit. We have got to be careful with Kabs.”

Roberts also said there were no other fresh injury concerns for the midweek game, which will definitely go ahead after being given the green light by the National League.

"No knocks or niggles,” he added.

"All fresh, all ready to go.