Chesterfield's match against Southend United given green light by National League
Chesterfield’s home match against Southend United on Tuesday night will go ahead, the National League has confirmed.
All football fixtures, including the Spireites’ clash against Gateshead, were postponed over the weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
But the National League has said that all midweek and weekend matches scheduled from today onwards will go ahead.
After facing Southend, Town head to Yeovil Town on Saturday.
The Queen’s funeral will take place on Monday, September 19 and it has been confirmed it will be a bank holiday.
The National League said in a statement: “Further to the announcement that the funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held on Monday 19 September, the league can confirm fixtures scheduled for week commencing Monday 12 September will go ahead as scheduled.
“Clubs are asked, for all fixtures up until the funeral, to observe a one-minute silence prior to the game and to wear black armbands as a mark of respect.”