Chesterfield sign highly-rated young defender on loan from Fulham
The 20-year-old is described as a ‘pacey, attacking wing-back’ who mainly plays down the right side.
Tanton, who was born in San Antonio, Texas, made his first-team debut last year and he got his first senior cap for Colombia, after previously representing USA at youth level.
His performances in the academy last term, where he played more minutes for Fulham’s under-21s than anyone else, won him the Johnny Haynes Trophy, an award which is voted for by academy staff and players, and has previously been presented to the likes of Fabio Carvalho, now at Liverpool, and Jay Stansfield.
“I’m very happy to get it over the line and to start training with the lads,” he said.
“I feel like I’ve done everything I could at academy level and it’s time to start progressing and getting professional minutes more consistently.”
Tanton signed a new two-year contract at Fulham last month, with the club having the option for a further year, which shows how highly they rate him.
He is Chesterfield’s seventh summer signing and he could make his debut on the opening day of the new season on Friday night against Swindon Town.
