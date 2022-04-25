Jake Goodman had put the visitors ahead for a second time with nine minutes remaining but Saidou Khan blasted in an instant equaliser 60 seconds later before Jeff King struck the winner with five minutes left on the clock.

In the first-half, Khan cancelled out Michael Gyasi’s opener.

ONE MORE WIN?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff King celebrates his winner against Dover Athletic.

This victory cements the Spireites’ place in the play-off positions with four matches remaining. They are now seven points clear of Dagenham & Redbridge in eighth, who have Solihull Moors away and Wrexham at home in their final two games.

One more win would take Chesterfield to 76 points, which has been enough to secure a play-off spot in each of the last seven National League seasons. With two matches coming up this bank holiday weekend, away at Bromley and at home to Stockport County, we will have a much clearer picture by next week.

The gap to third has been reduced from seven to four points, but realistically Town would probably have to win all four remaining games and hope that Halifax and Solihull Moors slide. Grimsby Town and Notts County are both on the tails of the Blues so they have got a fight on their hands if they are to secure a home leg in the elimination round.

WORK TO DO

This was another much-needed win but Chesterfield made hard work of it and they will have to improve drastically if they are to be successful in the play-offs. It is clear to see that the Spireites are in a transitional period and they are still yet to get to grips with how Paul Cook wants them to play. They were unconvincing against the league’s bottom club, but the points were more important.

They conceded two sloppy goals again and it is now six games without a clean sheet. The first came about after a mistake by Manny Oyeleke, although he did make up for it by creating the first equaliser. The second probably sums up where they are at as a team at the moment. They gave away a daft free-kick, failed to clear their lines, the panic set in and Goodman was left unmarked at the back post to stab home.

The style of play, in my opinion, is a bit confused at the moment. On Saturday Chesterfield had lots of possession, but at times they were overplaying a bit and caused their own problems. Particularly in the first-half, the passing lacked urgency and a purpose. They lacked a presence up top and, to be fair, Dover pressed well.

But we must also give them the credit they deserve for the spirited fightback because they could easily have let their heads drop.

Cook wants them to be a free-flowing attacking side who are aggressive in and out of possession. It’s not quite clicking at the moment but it is also understandable given the change in manager and injuries to key players so it is not necessarily a criticism.

The big question is, can Cook find the right formula in the next four matches so they can go into the play-offs more settled and win three matches against in-form teams who do know their best line-ups and formation?

KING KHAN

There has been a need for more players to chip-in with goals and Khan and ended his goal drought here. The midfielder has scored five before November but had failed to hit the back of the net in the last five months. The first was an accurate finish from inside the area across goalkeeper Alexis Andre and his second was blasted in from a tight angle.

And King ended his mini drought after going seven games without a goal. This was his fifth of the season in all competitions. Along with his eight assists, he is racking up some impressive numbers.

MANNY’S BACK

This was Oyeleke’s first start in two months since Cook’s first game in charge at Weymouth. When he starts, Town rarely lose. Two matches in three days this weekend will be a big stretch for him so I don’t think we will see him start both. Another breakdown and that will probably be his season done so Chesterfield have got to keep him fit now. If he’s fit and firing for the play-offs, along with a certain 25-goal striker, then I think that’s game-changing.

LOZZA

Laurence Maguire returned to the starting line-up after his ankle injury. It was interesting to see him play in the middle of the back three rather than on the left. He’s not as commanding as the likes of Jamie Grimes or Gavin Gunning in that posiiton but he offers more on the ball. He was guilty of diving in for Dover’s first goal but did some good stuf as well. It will be intriguing to see if he continues in that role again.

ABSENTEES

Gavin Gunning missed out with a calf injury he suffered in the first-half against Halifax last week and Joe Quigley was absent with a hamstring problem. Akwasi Asante was forced off at the break with a groin issue.

TEAM