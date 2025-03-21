Chesterfield set to be boosted by return of Will Grigg for Harrogate Town clash
The striker, who has 10 goals this season, has been out since December, missing the last 16 matches, with a calf injury. But the 33-year-old, who has been giving tips to fellow forward Bim Pepple, is set to be involved this weekend.
Paul Cook told the DT on Friday morning: “Griggy has been training with us this week. Griggy is going to be in the squad tomorrow, which is a great boost for us.”
And although Ryheem Sheckleford has been ruled out for the rest of the season, and Jack Sparkes is likely to be out for about a month, there is some good news on defenders Kyle McFadzean and Harvey Araujo. Araujo, on loan from Fulham has been unavailable since the end of December and McFadzean has been out since the end of January.
Cook continued: "Kyle McFadzean will be back with us on the grass on Monday and Harvey (Araujo) is going to be about three or four days behind him. So Hopefully going to Barrow next week, it might be a bit too soon for Harvey, but providing Kyle comes through it, he will hopefully be in the squad at Barrow, and hopefully the game after we will have Harvey back involved as well. So that is three big players for us coming back into what we are doing.”
Chesterfield will also have Paddy Madden back for Saturday after the striker returns from a three-match ban following his red card against Colchester United.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.