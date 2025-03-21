Ryheem Sheckleford is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The right-back limped off early on in the win against Notts County last weekend. The defender felt his calf in the previous match against Salford Ciy and was withdrawn at half-time. It was thought it might just be tightness and he started at Meadow Lane but only lasted 15 minutes.

And unfortunately that could be the last time the 27-year-old, who had an operation on his calf in the summer in a bid to try to clear up what has been a recurring problem for the former Fulham man, plays this season.

“It looks like he is out for 12 weeks now,” Cook told the DT. “It doesn’t look good for Ryheem. It looks like it is possibly his season over now. It is a really big blow.”

Sheckleford was replaced by Janoi Donacien against Notts County and the Blues will now have to keep everything crossed that he can stay fit after being out for a long time at Ipswich Town with a groin issue before arriving in Derbyshire in January. The Spireites have two more midweek fixtures and the quick turnaround over the Easter weekend to navigate so it remains to be seen whether Donacien will be able to play a lot of games in a short space of time.

As for Sheckleford, who made his 50th appearance for the club not long ago, it will be a frustrating time after looking like he was over the worst of his calf problems. He is under contract until summer 2026.

The right-back position seems to be a cursed area of the pitch for Chesterfield this season, with Devan Tanton having had injury problems which led to him being sent back to Fulham, while Vontae Daley-Campbell had a hamstring operation earlier in the campaign.