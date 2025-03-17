Chesterfield are set to be without Jack Sparkes for about a month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The left-back, who joined on loan from Peterborough United in January, suffered a knee injury in the second-half of the win against Salford City last week and had to be taken off. The defender has since had a scan and the results were not what they were hoping for.

However, the Spireites are hopeful he could return sooner than expected and coach Danny Webb highlighted the speed in which Kyle McFadzean has overcome a knee injury which looked like being a season-ending one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not good,” Webb told the DT after Saturday’s win at Notts County. “I think it will be at least four weeks. It is damage to the knee. But if you look at (Kyle) McFadzean, that is normally an eight-week injury but he is back training Monday so hopefully Jack will be back a lot sooner than later."

Jack Sparkes.

Sparkes, 24, has impressed since his move to Derbyshire, racking up three assists and posing a consistent threat with his crosses, as well as being defensively sound.

"He has been brilliant,” Webb continued. “He has really enjoyed it. We gave him the chance to go and get treatment back at his parent club but he wants to stay here and be around the lads and hopefully get us in the play-offs but there is still a long way to go for that one.”

Thankfully, Chesterfield have a very good replacement for Sparkes in Lewis Gordon, who made his first start since December after overcoming a calf injury. Gordon was probably the Spireites’ best player in the first-half of the season and he reminded everyone of what he can do on Saturday when he assisted the opener when he crossed for Bim Pepple to head home. The former Bristol Rovers man lasted 70 minutes before having to come off with cramp.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was fantastic,” Webb said of Gordon. “You don't want one of them to get injured, of course you don’t, but I suppose it makes your mind up about who is going to play left-back!”

In other injury news, Harvey Araujo and Will Grigg have been pictured on the training ground doing some running. Chesterfield return to action this Saturday at home to Harrogate Town, who are fourth from bottom.