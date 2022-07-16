Goals from Joe Quigley and Armando Dobra in either half did the damage as Paul Cook’s men lifted the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup in the process.

The match was watched by a 2,300 sell-out crowd with fans eager to take in the glorious weather and see the new-look Spireites in action for the first time.

Chesterfield kicked off their pre-season campaign with a victory over Matlock Town.

The opening quarter of the game featured few clear chances with both side’s getting to grips with the weather.

Matlock came close to scoring midway through the half when Alex Byrne fired wide.

They were made to pay when Spireites hit the front when Joe Quigley tapped home after Liam Mandeville teed him up following a fine turn by Dobra on 27 minutes.

Mandeville had a shot palmed away and Quigley fired wide as the visitors stepped up the pressure before half-time.

Spireites made one change at the break with Michael Gyasi, signed last month from King’s Lynn, replacing Akwasi Asante for his Chesterfield debut.

Tyrone Williams headed wide from a corner and the returning Ollie Banks was off target as Spireites started the second half strongly.

Gyasi came close to getting off the mark for the club when he fired narrowly wide on the hour mark.

And the pressure paid off when Dobra capped an impressive individual display when he doubled the visitor’s advantage on 62 minutes.

He fired home after a good touch following Mandeville’s second assist of the game.

Chesterfield made eight changes in the following seven minutes as Cook gave his starting eleven a deserved breather.

It was followed by five Matlock Town substitutes for the final 15 minutes as boss Paul Phillips replaced tiring legs in the home side.

Spireites came close twice to increasing the lead late on when Gyasi had a shot well saved, before Joe Cook then headed just over from the resulting corner.

Chesterfield host Alfreton Town in their second friendly on Tuesday night