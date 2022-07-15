A combined League Two/National League table of all-time crowds features eight National League clubs.

How a combined League Two/National League table would look based on each club's all-time record crowd - and where Mansfield Town, Chesterfield, Northampton Town, Notts County and Oldham Athletic would be

There’s some big clubs in there right now with Wrexham, Oldham and Notts County three of many former Football League sides looking to get back into the EFL.

By Stephen Thirkill
Friday, 15th July 2022, 10:17 am
Updated Friday, 15th July 2022, 11:14 am

But just how different would the current League Two table look if it merged with the National League clubs and was based on each club’s record home attendance?

Using home games only, in all competitions, we have brought you the answers.

1. Notts County - 47,310

47,310 watched Notts lose 1–0 to York City in the FA Cup Sixth Round on 12 March 1955.

2. Bradford City - 39,146

Bradford's record crowd is 39,146 on 11 March 1911 against Burnley during the club's FA Cup winning run. It is the longest surviving attendance record at any league ground in the country.

3. Doncaster Rovers - 37,099

37,099 against Hull City in Division Three (North) remains Doncaster's record crowd. It was set on 2nd October 1948.

4. Altrincham FC - 35,530

Altrincham had a crowd of 35,530 v Everton in the FA Cup on 7 January 1975.

