The battling midfielder has signed for Darren Sarll’s men after leaving Chesterfield in the summer.

And he is confident that The Cardinals have got what it takes this season to spring a surprise in the National League.

“I've got plenty of experience in this league and been involved in three play-off campaigns without getting promoted,” he said.

“I know what it takes and the small details that are needed in a hard season and a tough league.

“I think we will be able to achieve that (making the play-offs) and be able to surprise a few this season.

“It would be brilliant to finally get promoted. It is such a flip of a coin when you get to the play-offs.

“We would like to get the automatic spot but we know how hard that is and how consistent you have to be.

“A lot of other teams will be thinking the same. As long as we maintain our level of football then we will be ok.”

It was that level of ambition which Kellerman admits helped to convince him to sign on at The Laithwaite Community Stadium.

“It feels brilliant to be here and I'm happy that it has been sorted,” he added.

“I'm excited to be here and can't wait to get going. The club has ambition and that made me want to join.

“They've reflected that with the players they have signed and the manager has got very similar beliefs and ambitions to myself.

“The squad is on the same page and that’s credit to the manager. It was an easy decision to join.”

Kellermann, 26, came through the Wolves academy before joining Aldershot Town in 2016.

The central midfielder made 67 National League appearances across two seasons before making a switch to St Mirren.

He has since had spells at AFC Fylde and Kidderminster Harriers before joining Chesterfield last summer.