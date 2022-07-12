Armando Dobra looking forward to exciting season at Chesterfield following move from Ipswich Town

The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper at Chesterfield following a free transfer move from Ipswich Town.

And he is now keen to help fire Spireites back into the Football League.

“I’m buzzing to sign for this massive club and I can't wait to get started,” he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armando Dobra is ready to kick on at Chesterfield following his departure from Ipswich Town.

“I just want to enjoy my football and push on this year. I feel like we can have a good season if we start well and who knows what will happen at the end.

“I’m happy to be here. Chesterfield shouldn’t be in this league, it is a big club and should be way higher.

“I can't wait to push on and see what happens this season. I feel like it’s going to be an exciting season and hopefully we can get promoted.”

Dobra has linked up with two familiar faces in Paul Cook and Bailey Clements following their time together at Ipswich.

“Working with Paul Cook is massive for me,” he added. “He's helped me a lot at Ipswich and I think he is a great manager.

“It is good to see Bailey again. I've known him since I was 15 and it’s nice to have him there to show me around and help me with the move.”

As well as aiming to help Spireites achieve their season goals, the Albanian U21 man hopes to give his international aspirations a boost.

“It is amazing playing for your country,” he added. “It’s one of the things I’ve wanted to do since I was young and watching the first team at home.

“One of my dreams is to play for the Albanian first team.”