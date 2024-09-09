Darren Oldaker’s one-match suspension has been confirmed by the FA.

The midfielder was sent off in the second-half of Chesterfield’s 2-1 win against Grimsby Town on Saturday.

The 25-year-old collected a yellow card in each half from referee Geoff Eltringham, triggering a one game ban. His second booking was extremely soft, with both sets of supporters agreeing that it was harsh. Eltringham came under-fire from both camps for his decision-making, including showing yellows to both managers in Paul Cook and David Artell, Spireites first-team coach Gary Roberts, and Grimsby coach Shaun Pearson.

Before the game, Cook had spoken about wanting ‘consistency’ from referees but he was again left frustrated and opted to keep tight-lipped after the full-time whistle.

Unfortunately, Oldaker’s sending-off can’t be appealed because it was two yellows rather than a straight red and it means he will miss this weekend’s trip to Port Vale but will be available again after that. His suspension has been confirmed on the FA website.

His absence will bring about a selection dilemma for Cook, who will have to decide whether to move Tom Naylor further forward into midfield or give on-loan Everton youngster Jenson Metcalfe his first start.

The Spireites will have Chey Dunkley back, who himself had to sit out Saturday’s win because he received two yellows at Gillingham and was given his marching orders, in a decision which referee chiefs have since admitted was wrong.

Next opponents Port Vale, managed by former Doncaster Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore, are 12th in the table on seven points. They won 4-1 at Newport County at the weekend.