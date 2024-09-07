Paul Cook preferred not to talk about referee Geoff Eltringham following ten-man Chesterfield’s 2-1 win against Grimsby Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eltringham frustrated both camps with a number of bizarre and soft decisions, including sending off Darren Oldaker after a harsh second yellow card, which meant the Spireites, who led 2-1, had to play a total of 30 minutes with 10-men, but they managed to hold on.

Both Cook and his first team coach Gary Roberts were booked, as was Mariners boss David Artell, with their frustrations understandable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the two teams can leave the stadium a bit disappointed at everything else that went on in the game rather than two teams having a good football match,” Cook said.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.(Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“It was a great atmosphere but it is disappointing when you end up with so much other stuff going on in a game that probably, in my opinion, didn’t warrant that.

"I am not going to speak about some of the other stuff.”

Grimsby started strongly, creating some good chances, but the Blues led 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from James Berry and Dilan Markanday. Charles Vernam curled in from distance for the Mariners after the break but the hosts defended resolutely to claim their first home win of the season.

Cook continued: “I thought it was a really, really good game of football. I thought the intensity of both teams was there. The early exchanges were all Grimsby. We know we are going to settle into games – we have got that quality now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Grimsby are a good side and if they can stay injury-free then they can do well in this division. A massive compliment to Grimsby. They came to have an entertaining game and they caused us no-end of problems.”

Chesterfield put their bodies on their line in the latter stages, reorganising into a back three, and their subs all made a difference too.

Cook added: "We had no choice, it was all hands to the pump, we had so many lads who did really well and defended well. Grimsby were testing us all afternoon, and it was always going to be a game like that. Fair play to our lads, we are more resolute this year.

"I thought all the lads – Jenson (Metcalfe), Harvey (Araujo), Devan (Tanton), (Jamie) Grimes – came into the team today and did what we hoped and thought they would. They excelled themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a training group this morning of players who weren’t selected and they showed great appetite and desire. As a manager, when you watch that, you know you are going to be alright. That goes through our club at the minute and great credit to all our players, not just the ones who have done well today, but everyone who has been involved in a good week for our football club.”

Chesterfield are ninth in the table after five games and travel to Port Vale next Saturday.