Chesterfield manager Paul Cook would like to see more ‘consistency’ when it comes to refereeing decisions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites were denied a stonewall penalty against Swindon Town on the opening day of the season, and had Chey Dunkley harshly sent off, which the referee chiefs have now apparently admitted, late on against Gillingham last weekend, which means he will be suspended when Grimsby Town visit the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday.

"We have not really had the rub of the green with referees, that has been a real disappointment,” Cook said. “We accept that referees make mistakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have had the reports back now and Chey Dunkley should never have had a second yellow and the referees have admitted that but he (Dunkley) is suspended tomorrow. I get disappointed, for example, when referees say that they have seen something that hasn’t happened. That frustrates and worries me because you can’t see something that hasn’t happened – it hasn’t happened!”

Paul Cook. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Dunkley was given his marching orders at the Priestfield Stadium, which will present an opportunity for Jamie Grimes, Tyrone Williams or Harvey Araujo to come in against the Mariners.

Cook continued: "As disappointed as we are, we will keep going like everyone does, every club has the same gripes as I am having, and hopefully as every manager says, the decisions should balance themselves out over the season but we will watch this space with that one.

"I just want the referees to be consistent for both teams, that is all I ask. I am not asking for anything else other than referee the game properly and consistency for both teams – it is a simple formula that makes both managers be happy.”