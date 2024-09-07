Ten-man Chesterfield secured their first home win of the season as they held on for a gutsy 2-1 victory against Grimsby Town in a thrilling clash.

The Spireites took the lead against the run of play on 27 minutes when James Berry’s free-kick squeezed in at the near post for his fourth of the season.

Dilan Markanday doubled the lead just before half-time with his first goal for the club before Charles Vernam curled in from distance just after the break to halve the deficit.

The Blues had to play half an hour with 10-men when Darren Oldaker was sent off after receiving a harsh second yellow card but they dug in and showed great determination to claim their first home three points of the campaign and their first since returning to League Two.

It was a proper ding-dong battle, with referee Geoff Eltringham controversially at the centre of it, and the roof lifted off the SMH Group Stadium at the end following a hard-fought win.

There were two changes for Chesterfield from the league defeat to Gillingham a week ago with captain Jamie Grimes replacing the suspended Chey Dunkley, while Devan Tanton came in for Vontae Daley-Campbell. Harvey Araujo returned to the bench after a short spell out injured. Meanwhile, the Mariners named an unchanged line-up from their win against Bradford City last weekend.

Grimsby had the better of the first 20 minutes and they had some good chances to take the lead. Harvey Rodgers skewed wide from Vernam’s corner in the opening minutes before Tyrell Warren then broke into the box but struck straight at Ryan Boot. Later on, Kieran Green skipped down the right and crossed for Danny Rose, who stuck out a leg but Boot collected. The Mariners were full of direct running and, like previous visitors Swindon Town and Salford Town, were physical and had some towering presences in their ranks.

The Spireites had suffered in the first part of the match and failed to create anything of note apart from when Ollie Banks and Markanday linked-up on the edge of the box and the latter curled towards goal but Jordan Wright made a comfortable save. And they took the lead against the run of play on 27 minutes when Berry’s free-kick from out wide squeezed past Wright at his near post for his fourth goal of the season.

That goal settled the Blues down and they managed to bring a bit more control to their game and they doubled their lead in first-half added-time when Tanton crossed from the right, Will Grigg battled away for it, and Markanday stole in for his first goal for the club.

There had been frustrations from both sides towards referee Eltringham, with Paul Cook booked, as a number of inconsistent and confusing decisions were given.

Grimsby will have felt they should have scored in the first-half but they pulled one back on 50 minutes when Vernam curled in from distance.

Armando Dobra curled narrowly wide and then down the other end Warren went down in the box with Banks tracking him but his appeals for a penalty were rightly ignored.

Chesterfield had a shout for a penalty of their own when Berry split the Grimsby defence with a stunning pass which Grigg latched onto. He tried to go around Wright, who might have just done enough to get a touch on it, to prevent a spot-kick being awarded.

Frustrations towards Eltringham continued as this time Mariners boss David Artell went into the book, as the atmosphere went up a few more notches heading into the last half an hour.

The match took another twist when Oldaker collected his second yellow card for a soft foul and was given his marching orders with 25 minutes remaining. That resulted in a triple sub for the Spireites as they reorganised into a back three of Tom Naylor, Grimes and Araujo.

The Mariners almost equalised when Rose headed over from Vernam’s cross inside the area.

Despite being a man down Chesterfield still offered a threat and they hit the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds as Lewis Gordon headed against the post and then Grigg smacked the crossbar.

There were some nervy moments late on with Boot doing well to collect two teasing low crosses and they had to see out seven minutes of added-time with lots of balls coming into the box, but they got the job done, much to the delight of the home faithful who roared them over the line.

Chesterfield: Boot; Tanton (Daley-Campbell, 89), Naylor, Grimes, Gordon; Oldaker, Banks (Metcalfe, 70); Markanday (Araujo, 70), Dobra (Jacobs, 82), Berry (Mandeville, 70); Grigg.

Unused subs: Thompson, Drummond.