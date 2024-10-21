Paul Cook has signed a new contract at Chesterfield.

The 57-year returned to the Spireites in February 2022 and led them to the National League title last season.

They are currently just outside the play-off places in League Two following their return to the English Football League.

The length of the contract has not been made public.

His backroom staff have also put pen to paper on new deals.

The news will be welcomed by the whole fan-base with open arms, with Cook being one of the best managers in the club’s history.

Cook said: “We are all delighted to have signed contract extensions.

“Growth at a football club is never as easy as some people think, but we will hopefully keep progressing and taking the club forward.

“I would like to thank Phil Kirk, Ashley Kirk, Mike Goodwin, John Croot and Andy Fantom, together with the support staff at the stadium and the Erwin Training Ground who help to make our club what it is.”

Director Ashley Kirk added: “We are really pleased to have secured Paul and his staff on extended contracts.

“I have the privilege of working on a day-to-day basis with Paul, Gary, Danny, Kieron, Paddy and the team.

“As a board, we feel that stability and talent, coupled with the hard work and dedication they put in, will bring nothing but success to the club.”

Cook is the first Chesterfield manager to win two league titles, with the League Two crown secured back in 2014, taking his own personal tally to four in total following triumphs at Wigan Athletic and Portsmouth.

He left for Pompey in May 2015 after losing in the League One play-off semi-finals but came back seven years later. After being defeated in the National League play-offs twice, including in the final on penalties at Wembley, the Liverpudlian guided Chesterfield back to the EFL in style as they bashed in more than 100 goals last season.

Since his return, Cook has implemented a clear identity on the pitch, recruited experienced players from higher levels and signed talented youngsters. He has also helped instill a strong culture, been the driving force behind training ground improvements and united the whole club in general as they now enter an exciting period in their quest to get into League One in front of record attendances.