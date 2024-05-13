Chesterfield-linked defender concentrating on Portsmouth for now

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th May 2024, 10:49 BST
It’s that time of the year when footballl clubs are getting linked with all kinds of names.

Chesterfield were proactive in getting their transfer business done early last summer and they have already started on the front-foot by bringing in their first addition in attacker Kane Drummond from Macclesfield.

The Spireites have also been linked with a move for striker Paddy Madden, who is set to leave Stockport County this summer.

The latest name to be mentioned is Portsmouth defender Ryley Towler.

Ryler Towler pictured in action for Bristol City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Ryler Towler pictured in action for Bristol City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The 22-year-old left-footed centre-back came through the academy at Bristol City and has had loan spells at Grimsby Town and AFC Wimbledon.

He signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Pompey in January 2023, after joining for an undisclosed fee.

Towler made 11 appearances in all competitions last season as Portsmouth won the League One title.

He was an unused substitute when the Spireites beat Pompey 1-0 in the FA Cup first round in November.

However, despite a reported link, the DT understands that there is nothing in it at this stage. That could all change, of course, but for now Towler is fully focused on returning to pre-season training with Portsmouth ahead of the first season back in the Championship.

