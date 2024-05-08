Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 34-year-old is set to leave League Two champions Stockport County this summer after the two parties ‘could not come to a satisfactory agreement.’

The forward, who is the Hatters’ captain, has scored 65 goals in 157 appearances for the club, leading them to two titles in three years from the National League to League One.

He scored 19 league goals last season as Stockport were crowned League Two champions.

Paddy Madden. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

The Irishman is Stockport’s 10th highest goalscorer in their history.

Reports now claim that the Spireites are close to securing his services.

As well as Stockport, he has also played for Bohemians, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town.

In total, he has scored 226 goals in 662 appearances.