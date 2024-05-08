Chesterfield close in on Stockport County striker Paddy Madden
The 34-year-old is set to leave League Two champions Stockport County this summer after the two parties ‘could not come to a satisfactory agreement.’
The forward, who is the Hatters’ captain, has scored 65 goals in 157 appearances for the club, leading them to two titles in three years from the National League to League One.
He scored 19 league goals last season as Stockport were crowned League Two champions.
The Irishman is Stockport’s 10th highest goalscorer in their history.
Reports now claim that the Spireites are close to securing his services.
As well as Stockport, he has also played for Bohemians, Carlisle United, Yeovil Town, Scunthorpe United and Fleetwood Town.
In total, he has scored 226 goals in 662 appearances.
If the deal gets over the line, he would become Chesterfield’s first summer signing ahead of their return to the EFL.
