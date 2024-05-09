Chesterfield sign exciting former Liverpool youngster from Macclesfield
The 23-year-old, who scored 19 goals this season, has signed on a 12-month contract after leaving Northern Premier League side Macclesfield, who offered him a new deal.
The winger, who started his career at Liverpool, has been a star man for the Silkmen since joining them in November 2022 from Warrington Rylands.
During his time at Warrington, Drummond won the FA Vase, the Northern Premier League West Division title, was named in the team of the season and bagged the league’s player of the season accolade.
Drummond will link-up with his former team-mate James Berry at the Blues, who he played with at Macclesfield.
On signing for the Spireites, he said: It’s a big opportunity for me and my family - I’m made up. It’s a life-changing opportunity and I can’t wait to get started.
“These opportunities don’t come around a lot. This club is everything I believe in. I just want to push on, go on the pitch and make (Paul Cook) proud.
“I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show the fans what I am made of.”
Chesterfield’s success last season was built on getting their transfer business done early and they have wasted no time in making their first addition ahead of their return to League Two.
Drummond is the Blues’ first signing since Miguel Freckleton last August.
The Spireites are also being linked with a move for striker Paddy Madden from Stockport County.
