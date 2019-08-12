Chesterfield in talks to sign Championship player on loan, John Sheridan reveals

Chesterfield manager John Sheridan is hopeful the club will be able to bring in a couple of a new additions 'sooner rather than later'.

The Spireites boss was left disappointed last week after deals to bring in two players from a club fell through just before Saturday's 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood.

Terms had been agreed and Sheridan expected both players to travel on Saturday but the selling club then 'reneged' on the deal.

However, speaking at today's pre-match press conference ahead of the Proact clash with Woking tomorrow, Sheridan revealed they are trying to sign another player on loan from a Championship club.

"I was trying to get one in for tomorrow," Sheridan said. "We are awaiting on phone calls. You can only ask. One is a loan from a Championship club if we can get him. A player I have always liked. Obviously he is not involved at the club he is at but we will try and get him in and if we can he will be a really good addition."

On transfers, Sheridan added: "We are asking for players. We were on the phone to clubs this morning. We are enquiring about them all the time and ringing clubs up.

"We have got to try and get the right player in who is available. The player has got to want to come in the first place and we just keep plugging away.

"I'd like to get them in as quickly as we can. And like I say we are talking to one or two respective clubs now so hopefully something will turn a corner and we will get one in."

Spireites supporters have been calling for more pace to be added to the team and Sheridan reiterated his desire to bring more speed into the side.

He said: "We need a wide player - which I'm trying to get. I'm hoping (Tom) Denton and (Anthony) Gerrard are going to be back sooner rather than later. But we need a bit of pace in the wide area and we are in the process of trying to do that. You have just got to keep trying. If you don't get the first one or the second one or the third one you just keep going until you get someone who is going to make us better."