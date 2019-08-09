Liam Mandeville is clever enough to play as an out-and-out striker, says Chesterfield boss John Sheridan

Chesterfield’s Liam Mandeville is clever enough to play as an out-and-out striker, believes John Sheridan.

The 22-year-old summer signing partnered Scott Boden in attack during Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United.

The Spireites go in search of their first win of the 2019/20 National League season when they travel to Boreham Wood on Saturday.

On Mandeville, Sheridan said: “I wouldn’t say he’s an out-and-out striker but I think he’s clever enough to play in that position because he’ll drift into areas where defenders don’t want to go.

“I know he can play up there but I don’t think that’s his ideal performance but in the couple of games I’ve played him there, one being Rotherham in pre-season, I thought he’s done well.

“And the other night he was involved a lot in what we do.”

And added: “I’ve explained to him that he should be doing better with the ability he’s got. I think he’d agree with me that his final ball wasn’t good enough but he does things that other players can’t do.

“I thought he worked his socks off. He keeps going and going and his football brain will cause teams problems in and around the penalty box. Hopefully that continues.

“I know deep down he’s not an out and out striker, he’s a number 10, but he’s comfortable in that position.”