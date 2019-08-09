Chesterfield boss John Sheridan disappointed as deal for duo falls through

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan was disappointed not have brought in two players from a club yesterday.

The Spireites were hoping to add to their ranks ahead of the trip to Boreham Wood on Saturday (10th August).

But the deals didn’t materialise.

Sheridan said: “We agreed terms with the club but at the last minute they reneged on it.”

On the injury front, Sheridan hopes to have Anthony Gerrard available next week, Anthony Spyrou the week after and Tom Denton in around a week to 10 days.

Chesterfield travel to Meadow Park looking to build on their 1-1 draw at Maidenhead United in midweek and claim a first win of the National League season.

“I know we’re good enough,” added Sheridan. “Boreham Wood have got some good players and we’re wary of them so we need to put our stamp on the game.”

Boreham Wood go into Saturday’s match on the same number of points, having lost on opening day at Torquay United and drawing midweek at home to Wrexham.