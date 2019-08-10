Boreham Wood 2-2 Chesterfield: Match Report

TEN-MAN Chesterfield’s wait for their first win of the season went on after a 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood.

Laurence Maguire, brother of Manchester United new boy Harry, was sent off half an hour from time with the game firmly in the balance at 2-2.

Former Oxford City goal machine Kabongo Tshimanga bagged a brace, his first coming from the spot, with his goals sandwiching Scott Boden and Jonathan Smith scoring for the Spireites.

Manager John Sheridan urged his side to be more ruthless after their midweek draw at Maidenhead United.

But the former Carlisle boss named the same starting line-up.

Liam Mandeville and Boden linked up well throughout the game, which will bring great delight to Sheridan.

Tshimanga went down in the box and made no mistake from the spot as he buried the penalty into the bottom right corner in the 15th minute.

But the Spireites hit back 11 minutes later.

Joe Rowley’s drilled cross was poked home at the back post by Boden, who grabbed his second goal of the season.

Just before the break Smith handed the Spireites the lead when he headed home.

Kieran Murtagh went close for the hosts with a free-kick early in the second half.

Chesterfield’s lead didn’t last long as Tshimanga equalised ten minutes after the restart via a wicked deflection.

On the hour mark Smith almost doubled his tally when he fired wide.

And moments later Maguire was given his marching order for a high challenge on Murtagh.

Both sides had chances but failed to nick the points.

With just 15 minutes left Rowley took advantage of a poor clearance, only to be denied on the line.

Mandeville teed up Smith, who once against failed to hit the target as the Spireites’ search for a winner went on.

In the dying embers the visitors were indebted to the woodwork when Murtagh’s header cannoned back off the bar.

Boreham Wood: Gregory, Ilesanmi, Stephens, Migoia, Thompson, Smith, Champion, Murtagh, McDonnell, Tshimanga, Marsh (Shaibu, 63).

Unused subs: Huddart, Woodards, Ricketts, Shakes.

Chesterfield: Jalal, Yarney, Hollis, Evans, Wedgbury (Weir, 64), Buchanan, Smith, Maguire, Rowley (Weston, 87), Boden, Mandeville.

Unused subs: Coddington, McKay, Sheridan.

Referee: Alan Dale

Attendance: 715 (318)