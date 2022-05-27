An away allocation of 575 tickets went on sale to season ticket holders at 9am on Friday morning and they were all gone by around 9.03am, we understand.

Some supporters even queued overnight outside the stadium to get their hands on a limited number of tickets which were available to purchase at the club shop. The majority of tickets were sold online.

The club put out a message on social media at 8.15am telling people not to come down to the Technique because the number of fans already in the queue was enough for the club shop tickets to be sold out.

Chesterfield only received 575 tickets for the big game but they could not challenge the allocation because it is more than 10 per cent of the stadium capacity, which is the required amount host clubs have to give in play-off matches.

All home tickets have sold-out and a record crowd is expected at the Armco Arena, which has a capacity of between 4,500 and 5,500.

Blues fans who missed out can watch it at the Technique Stadium, free of charge.

Spireites fans quickly snapped up tickets for Sunday's play-off semi-final.

The Spireites said in a statement on Friday morning: “Tickets have sold-out for Sunday’s play-off semi-final at Solihull Moors.

“Fans queued overnight in the hope of securing a ticket for the big game and some unfortunately missed out as a quantity had been reserved for online sales.

“Those who were lucky enough to be at the front of the queue were welcomed into the stadium by staff at the earliest opportunity ahead of the tickets going on sale at 9am.

“There was a scramble for tickets online when they went on sale on the ticketing site at the same time and again, unfortunately, many who tried to purchase a ticket missed out.

“With an allocation of only 575 tickets, it was always going to be a challenge to distribute the tickets fairly and we appreciate the many messages of support received from fans who recognise the difficulty of the task.

“The match will be screened in the SBK Spires Restaurant, with free entry offered on a first come, first served basis.