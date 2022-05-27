The Spireites are two wins away from winning promotion back to League Two after four years away.

But standing in their way this Sunday is an in-form Solihull side who have won their last five in a row and who finished third in the league.

“I am really excited by it,” Cook told the DT.

Paul Cook.

"Solihull’s record is there for all to see, they have had an outstanding season, they are managed by a very, very good manager who has had success more or less wherever he has been. They are on a fantastic run at the minute and we have got our hands full.

"Our big challenge, again, is to make sure we turn up.

"On Tuesday we were good at doing the things that you would expect good teams to do. We all know good teams handle the ball well and can play, but you have got to work hard. The plaudits the lads got the other night from me was genuinely how much they wanted it and how hard they worked.

"We know we have got quality in the building, but you have got to apply yourself right to the game and we certainly did that on Tuesday night.”

Town slumped to a 2-0 defeat to Torquay United in the penultimate game of the season which left their play-off hopes hanging in the balance going into the final day of the campaign.

The performance against Halifax in midweek was much-improved and Cook saw a different attitude from his players.

The Blues were backed by more than 2,000 fans at The Shay and Cook wants to give them another special day to remember, but says he won’t be getting ‘carried away.’

He explained: "The first thing you want to see is lads looking like they have an appetite for the game, you will stay make mistakes, but you can try eradicate the mistakes. When I watched us at Torquay I did not see a team with an appetite. The reason I did not speak to the press after the game was because I would have said things that I would have regretted.

"What I saw on Tuesday night was a team full of appetite and hunger but we have got to have more consistency. If you want to be successful you are allowed a bad day in football but it is once every 20 games, once every 25 games, it is not every one or two games that is for sure.

"There is certainly no getting carried away in this building about one performance at Halifax that is for sure.