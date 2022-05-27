Could Nathan Tyson start against Solihull Moors?

Goals from Danny Rowe and Jeff King booked the Spireites’ place in the semi-finals after overcoming Halifax at The Shay on Tuesday night.

Cook made three changes for the trip to West Yorkshire with Laurence Maguire, Calvin Miller and Tom Whelan replacing Alex Whittle, Curtis Weston and Tom Denton.

Unfortunately it has since been announced that Rowe’s season is over after the striker had to come off after 70 minutes.

The big talking point going into this weekend’s game will be who out of Denton, Nathan Tyson, Akwasi Asante and Joe Quigley will replace him.

Tyson, who came on for Rowe against the Shaymen, will have given Cook something to think about after his impact in the last 20 minutes.

Denton was an unused substitute, while Asante and Quigley did not make the squad due to injury but they could be back in contention.

Just like before Halifax, Cook understandably did not want to reveal too much in his pre-match press conference on Friday morning.

Solihull will be without suspended midfielder Jamey Osborne, who has been a regular in the side since October, making 33 appearances in all appearances.

"It will be very quiet from me as you can imagine,” Cook said when asked about team news.

"And I think at this stage of the season I am sure Neal Ardley is sitting somewhere with one or two problems and issues. It is football, it is the nature of the game we are in.