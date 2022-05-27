The 32-year-old, who has missed most of the campaign due to a health issue, scored in the win against Halifax on Tuesday night but had to come off after 70 minutes and was taken to hospital.

The forward, who has scored six goals and claimed four assists in 15 appearances this season, announced on social media that he will play no further part.

Speaking at Friday morning’s pre-match press conference, manager Paul Cook told the DT: "We will adapt, there is no hard luck stories from us.

Danny Rowe will not play again for Chesterfield this season.

"We are in the semi-final now, your league position now has gone out of the window completely, it is irrelevant. Teams (Halifax and Notts County) who finished higher than us in the league are knocked out of this tournament.

"Our challenge now is to get to that final but we know it is going to be difficult.

"We are playing a formidable opponent in Solihull and we know how tough the game will be but we have got to go over there and try our best to win the game.”

Rowe headed the Spireites in front at The Shay in the play-off eliminator and Cook says that moment will be something he will always remember and that seeing Rowe back on the pitch next season would be the ‘best feeling in the world’.

"All my heart and sympathy goes out to Danny,” Cook added.

"He is a great lad.

"His season has been curtailed on Tuesday night.

"He was so willing and wanted to help this club get promoted.

"His first thought after the game was could he play on Sunday.

"Everything that we do as a club will be for Danny’s future.

"We all hope to see Danny on the pitch again, that would be the best feeling in the world. Unfortunately for us all it won’t be this season.