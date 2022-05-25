'I'm gutted' - Chesterfield's promotion hopes dealt massive blow after striker announcement

The 32-year-old has been limited to just 14 appearances this season because of a health issue.

The forward had to stop playing in October and has only just returned to action, scoring and creating another in Tuesday night’s play-off win at Halifax.

Rowe had to come off after 70 minutes at The Shay and was taken to hospital.

Danny Rowe in action against Halifax.

The club announced on Wednesday evening: “Unfortunately Danny Rowe has revealed that his season is over and we wish him well in his recovery. His contributions over the course of the season have been outstanding.”

And Rowe posted on Instagram: “What a win for the boys and into the semi-final of the play-offs. Thank you for all the messages but I’m gutted to tell you my season is over. I was taken from the ground back into hospital last night. I’ll be back when it gets sorted!”

The news is a big blow to Chesterfield’s promotion hopes and dampens the mood after a brilliant win against the Shaymen.