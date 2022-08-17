Chesterfield fans poke fun at Wrexham's Rob McElhenney tweet after Spireites win comfortably
One half of Wrexham’s Hollywood ownership went home disappointed after watching them lose 2-0 to Chesterfield.
Co-chairman Rob McElhenney, creator of comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, was at the Technique Stadium on Tuesday night as the Spireites ran out deserved winners.
McElhenney and actor Ryan Reynolds completed a takeover of the Welsh club in February 2020 and have invested heavily in a squad which is tipped to win the National League title after losing in the play-offs last season.
But McElhenney, watching his first game of the season, witnessed Wrexham’s first defeat of the new campaign after first-half goals from Jeff King and Ollie Banks.
Wrexham’s official Twitter account uploaded a picture of McElhenney at half-time with the caption: “The boss is expecting a big second half.”
But there was no second-half fightback from the visitors, who could not cope with Chesterfield’s intensity or test home stopper Rob Fitzsimons.
And in true social media fashion, Spireites fans have since been having a little bit of fun with Wrexham’s tweet.
@SpireiteC said: “The boss was severely disappointed.”
@CfcJosephb wrote: “Looking forward to seeing this in the documentary.”
@bg_cfc posted: “Still waiting poor lad.”