Saidou Khan in action against Notts County.

Alex Whittle’s clinical finish gave the Spireites the lead on 13 minutes.

Kyle Wootton equalised from the spot just before half-time after Whittle was adjudged to have fouled Ruben Rodrigues.

GOOD RESPONSE

After a disappointing defeat against Altrincham last time out, this was a strong response from Chesterfield. They were better the side in the first-half following Whittle’s opener and they would have deservedly been in front at the break had it not been for the penalty. It was such a shame because they had played some attractive football in the Notts half, although they did not create anything clear-cut despite a few half chances. Notts were good after the break, and they might have nicked the points but Wootton somehow headed over from a couple of yards out. Chesterfield looked dangerous on the counter, particularly from Saidou Khan’s bursting runs forward, and Calvin Miller hit a post, but overall it was a fair result. It was another entertaining and fascinating clash between these two teams.

NERVY TIMES

The result leaves Town third in the table, but when others catch up on their fixtures, it seems likely they will be around fourth or fifth. Rather than looking up at Stockport, Chesterfield are looking over their shoulder a little bit.

PLAYER OF THE SEASON CONTENDER?

Whittle was in the thick of it at both ends in this one and he put in another top showing here. He took his goal brilliantly, firing high into the net on his right foot to finish off a good move involving Akwasi Asante and Tom Whelan. He was adjudged to have fouled Rodrigues for the penalty, but he didn’t let it affect him and he made a superb block to stop a goal-bound shot in the second-half. It is hard to look past 24-goal man Kabongo Tshimanga for Chesterfield’s star man of the season but Whittle, who now has four goals for the season, is going to run him and others close.

PENALTIES

There were two penalty appeals in this game, one was given, one was not. Referee Lewis Smith, who was the man in the middle for Chesterfield’s defeat to Solihull Moors in February when a brutal tackle on Jak McCourt went unpunished, was once again in the spotlight. On first viewing, I thought Whittle won the ball but others who have seen it back say it was a penalty. I suppose when you go to ground in the box you give the referee a decision to make. The visitors had a strong shout for a penalty of their own in the second-half when Tom Whelan appeared to be blatantly shoved over in the box. Paul Cook said Notts’ penalty was ‘debatable’ and that the foul on Whelan was ‘easy’ a spot-kick. Opposition boss Ian Burchnall admitted his side’s penalty was not ‘100 per cent clear-cut’ and Chesterfield’s was a ‘fair shout.’ It appears the Blues were hard done to.

GRIMESY

Another game, another injury. This time it was Jamie Grimes’ turn to come off with a hip flexor problem. He was replaced five minutes into the second-half by Gavin Gunning, who was making his first appearance in 16 games following injury. Despite the circumstances, it was a positive to see him back because his leadership will be key in this run-in.

GREAT FOLLOWING

The attendance at Meadow Lane was 10,334, which included 2,700 Spireites. For non-league, it is pretty incredible. It’s another example why there needs to be more promotion places from this league.

TEAM