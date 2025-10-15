Paul Cook has been handed a two-match touchline ban.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chesterfield boss received his sixth yellow card of the season in the win against Salford City on Saturday, which triggers a two-game suspension. Cook was booked in the first-half by referee Oliver Mackey for dissent after expressing his displeasure at Tom Naylor being given a yellow card for a tackle which could quite easily have been a foul the other way.

Cook has spoken recently about his concerns over officiating in the game, believing communication levels need to improve. The Spireites manager said he was not going to get involved with referees or fourth officials anymore and he had kept to his word before last Saturday. Cook has taken a Marcelo Bielsa-type approach to matches in previous weeks, having been spotted sitting on a box next to the dugout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cook has already served a one-match ban this season for three yellows, which Chesterfield won 2-1 away at Harrogate Town, and his latest ban means he will be in the stands for the home game against Fleetwood Town this Saturday and for the trip to Tranmere Rovers the week after.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

As well as Cook, Chesterfield will also be without defender Vontae Daley-Campbell and midfielder Tom Naylor this weekend, with the pair both collecting their fifth yellows of the season in the league against Salford, triggering a one-game ban.

The Spireites are sixth in the table after 12 games and they could climb into the top three with a win against 12th-placed Fleetwood, who beat Harrogate Town 3-2 last time out.