Chelsea vs Chesterfield FA Cup Third Round - players and team comparison

4. Reece James vs Calvin Miller

Reece James stands out as one of England's best young players, which is saying a lot given the current crop of talent. Defensively strong and with an eye for goal, he's the complete modern fullback. Again, Chelsea paid nothing for him, as he's a product of their academy. Unfortunately, he'll miss the FA Cup third round due to injury. Calvin Miller is likewise a pacey young fullback with plenty of potential in football if he keeps his head down. He can also feature as a winger if called upon. At just 23, he's got plenty of time left as a professional footballer - and he's likely to be fired up on the 8th, given that the 9th is his birthday. Again, Chesterfield got him on a free.

