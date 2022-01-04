Chelsea vs Chesterfield FA Cup: how to watch on TV and what channel will it be on?
It’s a massive game for the Spirites and one you won’t want to miss - but if you weren’t fortunate enough to get a ticket, fear not.
On January 8th, 2022, Chesterfield will play one of their most highly-anticipated games in years, as they travel to Stamford Bridge to play the reigning Champions’ League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup third round. This follows Chesterfield’s impressive second round win over Salford.
The game will kick off at 5:30pm, with the contest being Chesterfield’s first meeting with the Blues since 1950, where Chelsea were 3-0 winners.
Sadly, the game hasn’t been selected for television, with BBC instead electing to show Manchester United vs Aston Villa. However, you’ll still be able to watch the game live via the BBC Sport website. Additionally, you can listen to the game on the radio on BBC Radio Sheffield’s Football Heaven.
This also means that Chesterfield will miss out on the £85,000 broadcast fee – given their non-league status, this would’ve been a useful amount of money, but not to the Premier League clubs who will receive it.
As of right now, Chesterfield are top of the National League in the fifth tier of English football, while Chelsea are third in the Premier League. There’s an enormous gulf between the two sides, but the Spirites know this and will prepare accordingly.
For anyone who won’t be able to watch the game live, the highlights will be broadcasted on Match of the Day at 10:30pm on the same day and Chesterfield’s YouTube channel. You’ll also be able to watch the game in full on BBC iPlayer after it concludes.