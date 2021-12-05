Recap: Chesterfield cause FA Cup upset against Salford City to progress into third round
Chesterfield are in FA Cup action today as they travel to League Two Salford City in the second round (5.15pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the National League and today’s opponents are 11th in League Two after a recent upturn in form.
There will be a replay if the sides cannot be separated after 90 minutes.
Winners of second round ties receive £34,000 in prize money.
Salford City v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Sunday, 05 December, 2021, 19:09
- FT: Salford City 0 v 2 Chesterfield (5.15pm KO)
- Liam Mandeville gives Town lead with stunning strike on 28 minutes
- Jim Kellermann doubles lead on 86 minutes
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Kerr, Grimes, Croll; Whittle, Weston, Oyeleke, Miller; Kellermann, Mandeville; Tshimanga. Subs: Minter, McCourt Clarke, Khan, Tyson, Payne.
- FA Cup second round tie
- Spireites top of National League, Ammies 11th in League Two
- Jack Clarke in squad for first time since September
Full-time!
FT: Salford City 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites cause a cup upset to progress into the FA Cup third round for the first time since the 2014/2015 season. A great day for the club.
WATCH: Kellerman’s goal
Four minutes added
0-2.
Double Spireites change - 90 minutes
Clarke, who has been out since September, replaces Mandeville.
And Tshimanga comes off for Payne.
GOOOOOAAALLLL!!!! 0-2
KELLERMANN!!
Chesterfield double their lead on 86 minutes. Kellermann fires into the roof of the net from a tight angle, assisted by Tshimanga. His first goal for the club. Absolute scenes in the away end.
Chance for Salford
But Oteh skews his effort wide from inside the area. Just before, Loach got down to his left to tip behind for a corner.
Attendance
1,997 (945 Spireites fans)
Chesterfield’s back three
Of Kerr, Grimes, Croll/Whittle have all been outstanding.
15 to go, 0-1.
20 to go
Town are 20 minutes away from causing a cup upset here.
Kellermann whips in a superb cross from the left, Tshimanga is well positioned in the middle of the goal but he did not get any contact on it.
First big chance for the Blues this half.
64 gone, 0-1.