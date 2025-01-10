Steve Bruce, manager of Blackpool. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce says they have made an ‘improved’ bid for a player, after previously having an offer for Chesterfield’s James Berry rejected.

We reported earlier today that the Spireites had turned down a bid from the Tangerines for the 24-year-old winger, although our sources in the North West also indicated they were preparing to come back in for him. And Bruce has now confirmed that they have lodged a better offer for a player, although he didn’t want to say who for.

"We’ve tabled a couple of offers and we’ve improved an offer for one, so let’s see where that takes us,” he told the Blackpool Gazette. ““Let me put it out there, I will not spend unless it’s going to improve us. That’s the aim, otherwise what’s the point. I’m not going to give you any names because I believe that would be morally wrong, and I’m from the old school. I’m not going to tell you who we have bid for.”

The League One club are short of wingers and Bruce is keen to boost his options for the second-half of the season. Berry joined Chesterfield from Macclesfield in summer 2023 and helped them win the National League title last season. He is also the Blues’ joint top scorer this campaign with 10 goals in all competitions and is under contract until summer 2026. The transfer window is open until February 3.

Bruce continued: “I think you’ve got to look at what we’ve got for the way we play, and we’ve got two wide players who are very good. We haven’t got any natural wide players to back them up, and what’s happened with CJ Hamilton being out for eight to 10 weeks, we’ve been fiddling around either playing full-backs or midfield players. It’s an area we need to strengthen, you don’t have to be a scientist to work that out.

“The more options you’ve got the better. We’ve not had a natural successor for CJ. We’ve got an abundance of centre backs and left backs, and we’re covered in midfield, but up the top end of the pitch and in wide areas we’re short.”