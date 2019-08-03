Are you in our Chesterfield FC fans gallery?
It was a familiar feeling of disappointment for Chesterfeld fans after watching their side slip to an opening day defeat to Dover
Take a look at our gallery and see if you can spot a familiar face from the stands.
Chesterfield fans before the 2-1 defeat to Dover.
jpimediaresell
Chesterfield fans before the 2-1 defeat to Dover.
jpimediaresell
Chesterfield fans before the 2-1 defeat to Dover.
0
Chesterfield fans before the 2-1 defeat to Dover.
jpimediaresell
View more