Report from CHESTERFIELD 1-2 DOVER ATHLETIC as Spireites lose opening day clash

Chesterfield kicked off their National League campaign with a 2-1 defeat to Dover Athletic.

Alfie Pavey bagged a late brace after Scott Boden's opener at the Proact.

Dover flew out of the blocks and could have been two up inside five minutes.

Shwan Jalal pulled off an expert save to deny a Michael Woods effort that was destined for the top corner and the Spireites number one was once again called in to action less than a minute later to stop Jack Munns getting on the score-sheet.

After surviving an early monsoon of chances, the Spireites finally got a foot-hold in the game and had a strong penalty shout turned down when Liam Mandeville was brought down in the area on 19.

Ironic cheers echoed around the Proact stadium as Chesterfield registered their first shot of the game in the 43rd minute – last season’s top scorer Scott Boden dragging just wide from 18-yards.

A different Spireites team seemed to emerge after the break.

Mandeville looked the biggest threat for the Blues throughout and was denied in sublime fashion by Lee Worgan on 55.

From the resulting corner Will Evans flicked Joe Rowley’s corner agonisingly wide as Chesterfield continued their second half resurgence.

The Spireites got their reward for their strong second half on 71 as Boden turned wonderfully in the box and fired home to put the home side in the lead.

But Chesterfield were in front for less than six minutes before substitute Pavey headed home a pin-point Josh Passley cross.

Despite the strong second half from the Blues, the visitors took the lead in the 85th minute, substitute Pavey with a bullet header to beat Jalal.

Pavey should have completed his hat-trick in injury time but was denied by Jalal.

Chesterfield: Shwan Jalal, David Buchanan, Josef Yarney, Will Evans, Jonathan Smith, Curtis Weston, Robbie Weir (Wakefield, 85), Joe Rowley, Liam Mandeville, Scott Boden, Jack McKay

Unused Subs: Coddington, Wedgbury, Sharman, Sheridan

Dover: Lee Worgan, Bobby-Joe Taylor, Kevin Lokko, Scott Doe, Josh Passley, Michael Woods, Oscar Goburn, Jack Munns (L’Ghoul, 71), Steven Rigg, Inih Effiong (Pavey, 67), Ricky Modeste (Reason, 71).

Unused Subs: Yusuf Mersin, Will De Havilland

Referee: Andrew Kitchen

Attendance: 4332 (133 away)