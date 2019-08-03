John Sheridan 'sorry' for Chesterfield supporters after opening day defeat

Chesterfield boss John Sheridan said that he "feels sorry for the fans" following the 2-1 defeat to Dover Athletic.

The Spireites took the lead late in the second half but couldn't hang on as their first National League game ended in disappointment.

Sheridan cut a frustrated figure throughout the game and made his feelings very clear following the full-time whistle

He said: "It’s hard to explain as a manager sometimes what went wrong because after the goal we went the opposite way.

"We were so dominant, get the goal, see the game through, we just didn’t deal with the game.

"We told them before the game, you must stop crosses.

"We were obviously lacking personnel height wise and one or two playing in different positions but you need to win the game without playing welL sometimes.

"Get the goal, shut up shop and just see the game through. It’s the level we’re at, people are going to switch off.

"You have to have game management on the pitch and you have to see the game through.

"I knew they’d be a threat. I said no cheap corners or free kicks.

"I was really pleased the way we went second half but we lost the game again.

"It’s not something I want first game of the season. It’s difficult to take.

"When you’re a manager you think we haven’t played well, we’ve got the goal though, got the advantage, go and win the game.

"We probably should have scored 2 or 3 more as well."

The Spireites have suffered awful fortune over the last few years, including bacK-to-back relegations into non-league, and Sheridan is keen to change that for the fans.

He added: "I feel sorry for the fans, they’ve had it difficult. I don’t want it to be like the last two years anymore.

"I don’t have to keep saying that, they know what I’m like here. I’m forever shouting from the sidelines because I can see what’s going to happen before it happens.

"I’m seeing things that should be dealt with a lot lot better."