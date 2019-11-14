Anthony Spyrou's season loan at Chesterfield from Norwich City is to end after just four months

Anthony Spyrou's season loan at Chesterfield is to end after just four months.

The 19-year-old joined the Spireites from Premier League Norwich City in July after an initial trial period where he scored in a pre-season friendly against Matlock Town.

The young forward has not been able to force his way into the starting line-up and has been behind Tom Denton, Scott Boden and Mike Fondop in the striking department this season.

Spyrou has made just one start in the National League against AFC Fylde on October 8 but he was substituted at half-time.

He also started in the 1-0 defeat at Wrexham in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round replay.

His time at the Proact was hampered by injury and illness and he did not make his first appearance of the season until September 29 against Aldershot Town.

While he was out of action he returned to Norwich City to continue his rehabilitation.

At a press conference on September 6 boss John Sheridan said he was getting "impatient" and "irritated" at not knowing when he would return to north Derbyshire.

As well as Denton, Boden and Fondop, Sheridan has Liam Mandeville who played as a striker at Doncaster Rovers but has featured in a slightly deeper position for Town so far this season.

